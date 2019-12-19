Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Super Bowl

Supreme Court overturns ruling that allowed U.S. Super Bowl commercials to air in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 10:42 am
Updated December 19, 2019 10:44 am
This Feb. 4, 2018, file photo shows a general view of U.S. Bank Stadium during the pregame of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. .
This Feb. 4, 2018, file photo shows a general view of U.S. Bank Stadium during the pregame of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. . Adam Bettcher/AP

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court has overturned a decision that allowed viewers to see keenly anticipated American commercials during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Bell Canada’s media division secured an exclusive licence from the NFL in 2013 to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and sold ad time to Canadian businesses to be inserted into the program on both Canadian and American stations.

READ MORE: Patriots ride through Boston in Super Bowl victory parade

The practice denied Canadian viewers a chance to see entertaining U.S. commercials that often generated as big a buzz as the football game.

In 2016, the federal broadcast regulator decided that in the case of the Super Bowl, the usual practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on American channels available in Canada was not in the public interest.

The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
The best and worst of Super Bowl ads

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, prompting an appeal from the broadcaster and the NFL.

Story continues below advertisement

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, saying Parliament intended the regulator to decide how best to balance competing policy objectives related to broadcasting in Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Super BowlSuper Bowl CommercialsSuper Bowl 2020super bowl 2020 commercialssuper bowl canadasuper bowl supreme court of canadaSuper Bowl TV commercialsSuper Bowl TV commercials canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.