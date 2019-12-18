Menu

Economy

Nutrien extends shutdown at Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine

By Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 1:51 pm
Allegations arise of Canadian workers being laid off at Saskatchewan potash expansion project in favour of temporary foreign workers.
Employees at Nutrien's Vanscoy mine will be out of work for a few more weeks as the company is extending the production shutdown. Luke Banville / Global News

Due to continued weakness in the global potash industry, hundreds of employees at one of Nutrien‘s mines won’t be back to work until at least the end of January.

A spokesperson for the world’s largest fertilizer company said roughly 265 employees will remain laid-off for several weeks as operations at the Vanscoy, Sask., mine stay offline to help manage inventories.

“We understand this announcement can be difficult during this season,” Will Tigley said. “It is not what we wanted to do. The timing of this announcement is based on business needs.”

He said the company will continue to monitor the market.

In September, Nutrien announced an eight-week temporary layoff for hundreds of employees at three of its Saskatchewan potash mines in response to a short-term softening across the market.

Story continues below advertisement

The production downtime was needed to help balance inventories as global demand dropped.

Tigley said workers at offline mines in Allan and Lanigan will return to work on Dec. 29 as planned.

