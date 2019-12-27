Guelph Transit offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Transit wants residents to leave the car at home on New Year’s Eve by taking a ride on one of their buses for free.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be no charge on all of their bus routes so revellers can get to their party safely.

Service is also being extended to accommodate downtown partygoers with the last bus leaving Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.

The city thanked Sleeman Breweries for making the free service possible.

It’s the fourth year in a row the Guelph beer maker has teamed up with Guelph Transit to provide the free ride.

READ MORE: Grand River Transit schedule will change over holidays

Story continues below advertisement

They are reminding the community to not drink and drive.

More information along with routes and schedules can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.