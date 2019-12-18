Bus that crashed, killing UVic students, moved to avoid oncoming vehicle: RCMP

A police crash analyst has painted a fuller picture of the deadly bus crash last September that claimed the lives of two University of Victoria students.
RCMP Sergeant Brian Nightingale says they used a 3D scanner and the event data recorder on the bus to piece together what happened.
He says the data suggests that the bus moved over for an oncoming vehicle just as a logging road narrowed before it rolled over.
It hit the soft shoulder on the gravel logging road and rolled onto its roof, resting about three metres below the road.
READ MORE: Officials, drivers call for safety overhauls to remote B.C. road where bus crash killed 2
Nightingale says there were no road markings but there’s no indication that either vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.
Andy Watson of the BC Coroners Service says its investigation into the two deaths remains open and it will allow other investigations into the crash to be completed before it concludes
its probe.
COMMENTS