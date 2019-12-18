Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Jody Wilson-Raybould named the Canadian Press’ newsmaker of 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2019 10:07 am
Updated December 18, 2019 10:18 am
Federal Election 2019: Jody Wilson-Raybould FULL victory speech
WATCH: Jody Wilson-Raybould full victory speech in October 2019 election

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has been chosen as The Canadian Press’s newsmaker of the year for 2019.

News editors and producers cited her central role in the SNC-Lavalin affair in voting her the runaway winner of the title.

READ MORE: Jody Wilson-Raybould says partisanship needs to be put aside to tackle Canada’s divisions

The scandal cost Justin Trudeau two ministers, his most trusted adviser, the country’s top public servant and possibly his majority in the October election.

Wilson-Raybould was a star Liberal candidate in 2015 and became Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister.

News editors and producers cited her central role in the SNC-Lavalin affair in voting her the runaway winner of the title.

In conversation with Jody Wilson-Raybould: Extended
In conversation with Jody Wilson-Raybould: Extended

But she fell out with the prime minister over her refusal to order the negotiation of a “remediation agreement” for SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal engineering firm facing corruption-related charges over its dealings in Libya.

Story continues below advertisement

Shuffled to Veterans Affairs in January, she ended up resigning from cabinet and was expelled from the Liberal caucus, though she won re-election in Vancouver and now sits as an Independent.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Jody Wilson-RaybouldSNC Lavalin affairSNC Lavalin scandalWilson-Raybould.Jody Wilson-Raybould SNC LavalinJody Wilson-Raybould TrudeauJody-Wilson Raybould newsmaker 2019
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.