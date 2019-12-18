Around The OHL: Prepare for the Worst, Hope it Never Happens

A look into the emergency preparedness that goes into every OHL game. Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk to London Knights Athletic Trainer Doug Stacey about the on ice incident between the Knight and Niagara IceDogs. Stacey talks about the preparation that goes into every day, making sure that an emergency plan is in place in case they need it.

Tynan was cut by the skate of a Knights player after a collision mid-way through last Thursday night’s game. Tynan was rushed to hospital and had emergency surgery that same night.

Tucker Tynan has been discharged from hospital in St. Catharines. He is en route home to Chicago for some rest and recovery. — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) December 17, 2019

A shout out to the quick working medical staff who helped get Tynan to hospital, when he had successful surgery. The IceDogs goalie is now back home with family as he begins his recovery.

Also on the show, the guys chat with someone who’s been in a similar position before. Years before he was the Head Coach of the Kingston Frontenacs Kurtis Foster broke his femur during an NHL game. He shares that experience, what went through his head while he was on the ice, and the difficult recovery he had to go through.

Head Coach of the Kingston Frontenacs Kurtis Foster Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

