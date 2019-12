Send this page to someone via email

A stick of dynamite was found at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel as a road was excavated on Tuesday, according to hotel officials.

The explosive device was from a 1980s construction project, officials said.

The area was cordoned off and the RCMP Explosives Unit in Edmonton was called to diffuse it, a hotel spokesperson said.

There was no risk to hotel employees, guests or the general public, according to the spokesperson.

This explosive device was found at Banff Springs Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Obtained by Global News

