Highway 97 in Winfield is closed in both directions because of downed power lines from a traffic accident.

The closure is just south of Beaver Lake Road, according to Kelowna RCMP.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed between Commonwealth Road and Beaver Lake Road.

Police say northbound traffic should take John Hindle Drive, while southbound traffic should take Glenmore Road.

