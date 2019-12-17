Snow squalls expected in City of Kawartha Lakes: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Kawartha Lakes, forecasting overnight snow squalls.

The advisory issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday says snow squalls will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning as strong winds help snowbands penetrate far inland from Georgian Bay.

Local snowfall amounts of near 10 cm will be possible by late Wednesday morning when the squalls move out of the region, the advisory states.

“Travel may be hazardous at times due to heavy and blowing snow reducing visibilities and rapidly changing conditions,” Environment Canada stated.

