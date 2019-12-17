Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
snow squall

Snow squalls expected in City of Kawartha Lakes: Environment Canada

By Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 3:51 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 3:53 pm
Snow squalls are expected overnight in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Snow squalls are expected overnight in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Global News file

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Kawartha Lakes, forecasting overnight snow squalls.

The advisory issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday says snow squalls will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning as strong winds help snowbands penetrate far inland from Georgian Bay.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

Local snowfall amounts of near 10 cm will be possible by late Wednesday morning when the squalls move out of the region, the advisory states.

“Travel may be hazardous at times due to heavy and blowing snow reducing visibilities and rapidly changing conditions,” Environment Canada stated.

Cold snap coming to the region mid week
Cold snap coming to the region mid week
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha Lakeslindsaysnow squallwinter travel advisory
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.