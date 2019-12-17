Westmount’s Roslyn Elementary School postpones holiday concert over safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Roslyn Elementary School in Westmount was forced to postpone its annual holiday concert because of a safety issue with the gymnasium’s roof, according to a letter sent to parents on Tuesday.

“Please know that we are disappointed about this as well, but our students’ safety always comes first,” wrote principal Joanna Genovezos and vice principal Laura Fundaro in the letter.

English Montreal School Board (EMSB) spokesperson Michael Cohen told Global News an employee found fragments of paint on the gym floor in the last few days, which seems to have peeled from the ceiling.

The school board’s regional repair person, who inspected the ceiling, recommended that Roslyn officials suspend all activities in the gymnasium including physical education classes and the holiday concert.

A private inspector was also called to look into the matter but with only three days left to the school year, Cohen said he isn’t sure the issue will be resolved before the start of the holiday break.

The concert will be rescheduled in the new year and parents will be contacted once repairs are finished, according to the letter.

Cohen says the EMSB is only being proactive, considering the age of the school’s building.