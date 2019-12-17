Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Westmount’s Roslyn Elementary School postpones holiday concert over safety concerns

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 3:17 pm
Roslyn Elementary school's gymnasium is being inspected for safety concerns.
Roslyn Elementary school's gymnasium is being inspected for safety concerns. Billy Shields/Global News

Roslyn Elementary School in Westmount was forced to postpone its annual holiday concert because of a safety issue with the gymnasium’s roof, according to a letter sent to parents on Tuesday.

Related News

“Please know that we are disappointed about this as well, but our students’ safety always comes first,” wrote principal Joanna Genovezos and vice principal Laura Fundaro in the letter.

English Montreal School Board (EMSB) spokesperson Michael Cohen told Global News an employee found fragments of paint on the gym floor in the last few days, which seems to have peeled from the ceiling.

READ MORE: EMSB cancels plans to open French immersion school in NDG to address overcrowding

The school board’s regional repair person, who inspected the ceiling, recommended that Roslyn officials suspend all activities in the gymnasium including physical education classes and the holiday concert.

Story continues below advertisement

A private inspector was also called to look into the matter but with only three days left to the school year, Cohen said he isn’t sure the issue will be resolved before the start of the holiday break. 

The concert will be rescheduled in the new year and parents will be contacted once repairs are finished, according to the letter.

Cohen says the EMSB is only being proactive, considering the age of the school’s building.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EMSBWestmountEnglish Montreal School BoardRoslyn Elementary SchoolSafety ConcernGymnasiumpeeling paint
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.