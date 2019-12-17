Want to buy gas? It’s cheapest on Tuesdays in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is known for being thrifty, and those frugal folks may want to wait until Tuesday to fill up.

According to new data released by GasBuddy.com, the second day of the workweek is the cheapest day to put gas in your vehicle.

The fuel price-tracking website looked at gas prices from Jan. 1 to Dec. 3 and found that in five out of 10 provinces, including Manitoba, Tuesday was the day with the lowest average gas prices.

Fridays were the worst day to top off your tank in three provinces and the least expensive in none of the provinces. In Manitoba, the most expensive day was Saturday.

“Canadians’ driving habits requires filling up every week or so, making fuel a rather pricey expense over the course of an entire year, ” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“By buying gas on the cheapest day instead of the most expensive day of the week, Canadians can collectively bring down their expenses by timing their purchases to the lowest price day of the week — a simple yet noticeable change in behaviour that can add up.”

B.C. was the province with the highest average price for the year at $1.32/L, while Alberta had the lowest average price at $1.08/L.

To get their data, GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from the GasBuddy app by province.

