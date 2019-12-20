What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Christmas holiday schedule from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6. The full schedule is available on www.grt.ca.

It will be free on New Year’s Eve after 6 p.m. and will offer extended service on some routes.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will be closed on Christmas Day. It will open from 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Boxing Day. More details can be found on www.grt.ca.

Go Transit will operate on an early home-bound schedule on Christmas Eve, which means some afternoon rush hour trains will depart earlier than normal. On Christmas Day, it will operate on a Sunday schedule, while it will run on a Saturday schedule on Boxing Day.

All LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Select stores will operate on reduced hours on Boxing Day.

All Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Select stores in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Dec. 25. Wednesday to Friday collection will be delayed by one day Thursday to Saturday that week.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All region of Waterloo libraries will be closed on both holidays.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is closed from Dec. 22 through Dec. 26.

McDougall Cottage is closed for the season on Dec. 16 and will reopen on March 4.

The Fashion History Museum closes for the season on Dec. 22. It will reopen on March 16.

The John Dolson and W.G. Johnson centres close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. The John Dolson Centre will also be closed on Dec. 28 to 29.

Arenas will close at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed until Dec. 27.

Idea Exchanges are closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.

City Hall offices and the Cambridge Centre for the Arts are closed from Dec. 24 at noon right through New Year’s Day.

The Cambridge Farmers Market will be closed on Dec. 28.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

The Museum is closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.

Waterloo Region Museum closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will remain closed until Dec. 27.

Doon Heritage Village closes for the season on Dec. 23 through until May 1.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until the 27th.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed from Dec. 23 until Jan 14.

City Hall offices will be closed noon on Christmas Eve until December 27. The building will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m on all three days.

The Aud, Activa Sportsplex, all community centres, libraries and arenas will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All indoor swimming pools are closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 while the pool at Cameron Heights High School will close from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5.

The outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boxing Day.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

WRMC, Albert McCormick and Moses Springer community centres will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (The Swimplex at WRMC closes at 1:15 p.m.)

City Hall and the Waterloo Service Centre will close at noon on Christmas Eve.

All city facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.