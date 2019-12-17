Care, medical attention inadequate in Halifax bedsore death case: internal inquiry 

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia inquiry has determined a woman who died seven weeks after entering a hospital with a bedsore did not receive adequate care, medical attention or “necessities of life” from her nursing home.

A Health Department investigation under the Protection for Persons in Care Regulations concluded a complaint about the care of Chrissy Dunnington was founded, according to a report recently sent to her family.

The 40-year-old woman died in March 2018 after entering a Halifax hospital on Jan. 28 with a bedsore that had created a fist-sized hole that exposed her spine.

The report’s findings say Parkstone Enhanced Care had clear guidelines on wound care for staff to follow, but there was “evidence that staff were not following those polices and procedures.”

It says there were “gaps” in the co-ordination of Dunnington’s care, in the documentation of her care and there were “limited consultations” with both internal health-care staff and outside specialists.

The findings also says Dunnington should have been repositioned in her bed or chair a minimum of once every two hours while awake and twice per night, but there wasn’t documentation this occurred.