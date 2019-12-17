Wannabe rapper caught flashing stacks of stolen cash from bank job, FBI says

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t steal from your workplace — but if you do, post about it on social media. Please.

That’s likely the joke going around the FBI offices in North Carolina this month, after investigators arrested a former bank employee who frequently shared images of himself with thousands of dollars he allegedly stole from a vault at work.

Arlando M. Henderson, 29, of Charlotte, N.C., is facing several charges in connection with the theft of $88,000 in cash from a bank in his hometown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced in a statement.

READ MORE: Man caught playing the trumpet while driving on interstate highway

Henderson allegedly stole large sums of cash from the bank where he worked over the summer, according to an indictment that was unsealed last week. The charges allege that he took cash from the vault on at least 18 separate occasions, then deposited it into his own account through an ATM near the bank. He allegedly destroyed certain documents and had other documents falsified to “cover up the theft,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is also accused of committing loan fraud in order to put a $20,000 down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz.

Authorities say the suspect “used a social media account to post several pictures of him holding large stacks of cash” in July and August.

Many of those photos appeared on Henderson’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, local news station WVTM13 reports. The station reportedly obtained several photos of Henderson with the allegedly stolen cash before they were deleted off Facebook.

However, an Instagram account purporting to be his was still active on Tuesday morning. The account includes several photos of what appears to be Henderson with large wads of cash stuffed in his pockets. Two of them were posted in July 2019.

“6 figure up,” he wrote in one post. “I’m 2 Step From being Rich…”

Arlando Henderson is shown in these photos from his Instagram account posted in July 2019. Aceey 4oez/Instagram

The last post on the account is a teaser for a rap video. The clip went up on Aug. 3, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, Henderson and another man can be seen holding large sums of cash. They also pose next to what looks like a white Mercedes-Benz.

Arlando Henderson is shown in this image from a rap video posted on his Instagram account Aug. 3, 2019. Aceey 4oez/Instagram

Henderson’s Instagram account also links to a seemingly homemade rap video he posted on YouTube in October 2018. The video shows Henderson rapping on a couch while holding a Kalashnikov-style rifle. He can also be seen showing off large stacks of cash in the video.

It’s unclear how he acquired the cash shown in his 2018 social media posts.

In addition to the Instagram photos, Henderson posted images of himself with a new-looking white Mercedes-Benz in Hollywood, Calif., in September, CNN reports. Those images appeared to have been deleted by Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson was arrested in San Diego, Calif., earlier this month, according to the indictment that was unsealed last week.

Henderson is charged with two counts of financial institution fraud, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement and misapplication, and 12 counts of making false entries. The charges are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine per count. He is also charged with transactional money laundering, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His public defender has not returned calls from multiple news outlets seeking comment.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.