Weather

St. Thomas, Aylmer and eastern Elgin County under weather advisory

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2019 8:54 am
Drivers just south of London can expect snow on their morning commute on Tuesday, Environment Canada says.
Drivers just south of London can expect snow on their morning commute on Tuesday, Environment Canada says. File

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the area south of London.

The advisory, issued on Tuesday morning, covers St. Thomas and Alymer along with eastern Elgin County.

Forecasters project a total of five to 10 centimetres of snowfall will arrive by Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall dropping during the morning rush hour.

Drivers are advised to adjust to changing road conditions, as untreated roads may become snow-covered and icy.

London, which sits about a half-hour north of St. Thomas, remains unaffected by the advisory.

Leg exercises to help with shoveling
Leg exercises to help with shoveling
