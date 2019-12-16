Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Métis, Treaty 7 flags raised in Calgary city council chambers

By Jessie Weisner Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 9:08 pm
The City of Calgary has raised the flags of all member nations of Treaty 7 and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 in city council chambers. .
The City of Calgary has raised the flags of all member nations of Treaty 7 and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 in city council chambers. . Bruce Aalhus/Global News

The flags of all member nations of Treaty 7 and the Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3 are permanently on display Calgary city council chambers.

“We live in a time of reconciliation, where new relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians are being created based on mutual recognition of the past and mutual respect,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.

“It allows us to feel that sense of belonging, that we’re not excluded but rather included in the day-to-day dealing with the City of Calgary,” Piikani First Nation Chief Stanley Grier said.

Tweet This

The city has been working to engage all member nations of Treaty 7, the Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3, and the Calgary Aboriginal Affairs Committee since receiving direction from council last year.

READ MORE: Indigenous Language Centre opens at Calgary library

In August 2018, council adopted recommendations from the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee to add the flags.

Story continues below advertisement
First Nations Chiefs in attendance at a Calgary city council meeting permanently raising flags of all member nations of Treaty 7 and the Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3.
First Nations Chiefs in attendance at a Calgary city council meeting permanently raising flags of all member nations of Treaty 7 and the Métis Nation of Alberta Region 3. Bruce Aalhus/Global News

Chiefs representing the nations said the flags represent a step towards reconciliation.

“Hopefully this will demonstrate and convey to all peoples that come into the city of Calgary — to our territory — that we have a partnership, a strong historical partnership between the original inhabitants and the newcomers,” Grier said.

“Where our lands were traditionally held, what we used to call our homes, we went out and we shared it with the early pioneers. I think today is a significant day bringing that forward and seeing it’s part of reconciliation with Canada and the City of Calgary,” Bearspaw First Nation Chief Darcy Dixon said.

“It’s a recognition in the spirit of reconciliation and I appreciate that. I applaud Mayor Nenshi and this council for taking this opportunity to make sure that this happens,” said Chiniki First Nation Chief Aaron Young.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgarians show ‘amazing’ support for Indigenous women at Red Dress Day event

The flags in council chambers are displayed in alphabetical order from left to right; Bearspaw, Blood/Kainai, Chiniki, Piikani, Siksika, Tsuut’ina, Wesley and Métis.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary City Councilindigenous reconciliationTsuut'ina First NationPiikani First NationBearspaw First NationBlood First NationCalgary ReconciliationChiniki First NationIndigenous flag raisingIndigenous flags Calgar city councilIndigenous flags City of CalgaryKainai First NationMetis Nation CalgaryTreaty 7 CalgaryWesley First Nation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.