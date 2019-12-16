Skipping Stone saved by community, will continue work supporting Alberta’s transgender youth

Send this page to someone via email

Skipping Stone is a Calgary-based charity that has supported countless youth for the past two years.

It helps transgender and gender diverse youth navigate the complex health care system. It was on the verge of closing and had to scale back accepting new clients.

Founder Lindsay Peace said they were getting desperate.

“For the first time, we sat down and we’re like, ‘We can’t do this,’ and from the beginning, we thought grit and determination will get us through, and it took us far but we can’t do this,” Peace said.

Ever since it revealed its lack of funds and provincial government support, over $120,000 has been donated from strangers, supporters and philanthropic foundations.

“I saw clients who I knew have no money donate $5,” Peace said. “People giving $2,000 with the kindest note saying, ‘Please do what you’re doing. My son had access to this.’ We had churches reaching out, asking to do fundraisers.

“It became very apparent how much folks need Skipping Stone and how we can’t go.” Tweet This

The money will not only allow the charity to keep supporting existing clients but also take on new ones.

A GoFundMe page is still accepting donations, and Eat North has organized a benefit concert. All proceeds from the upcoming event will go to Skipping Stone. The Dec. 19 fundraiser is already sold out.

Musician Robert Adam is performing. He’s grateful to support the organization.

“My mama taught me you take care of every part of your community. If someone was in need, she would bake a pie and take it to their doorstep,” Adam said. “Skipping Stone is an example of taking care of people who deserve dignity and to live empowered lives.

“I owe it, to give back and take care of them because they’ve taught me so much.” Tweet This

People all over Alberta stepped in, filling the financial gap.

The province’s health ministry hasn’t supported them with funds.

Steve Buick, press secretary to the minister of health, told Global News his office respects Skipping Stone, other community groups and the generous Calgarians who support them but can’t commit funding.

“Alberta Health has not funded this group, under our government or the previous one, and given the pressing needs in the health system, we cannot provide taxpayer funds to them,” Buick said.

“That’s frustrating to me and I feel like trans folks are being let down,” Peace said. “I’m honoured and privileged to be doing this work, but at the same time, it shouldn’t be necessary.”