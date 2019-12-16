Woman dies after residential fire in Coronation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP were called to a residential fire on Victoria Avenue in Coronation, Alta., on Monday.

Police responded at about 11 a.m., along with the fire department.

A woman was found inside the home and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Coronation is located about 260 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and about 300 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

— more to come…

Story continues below advertisement