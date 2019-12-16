Menu

Canada

Woman dies after residential fire in Coronation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 6:56 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 6:58 pm
A woman was found inside a residential house fire on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Coronation, Alta.
A woman was found inside a residential house fire on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Coronation, Alta. The Canadian Press

RCMP were called to a residential fire on Victoria Avenue in Coronation, Alta., on Monday.

Police responded at about 11 a.m., along with the fire department.

A woman was found inside the home and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Coronation is located about 260 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and about 300 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

— more to come… 

