Man in his 70s in life-threatening condition after collision in west-end Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 70s is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a collision in the city’s west end Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. about a collision on Dundas Street West and Royal York Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man trapped in the car.

He was removed and rushed to hospital.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

COLLISION:

Dundas St + Royal York Rd

– Man has been removed from the car

– He is in his 70's

– His injuries are considered life threatening

– Transported to hospital

– Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2019

