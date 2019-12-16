Man in his 70s in life-threatening condition after collision in west-end Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 70s is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a collision in the city’s west end Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. about a collision on Dundas Street West and Royal York Road.
Officers arrived on scene and found the man trapped in the car.
He was removed and rushed to hospital.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.
