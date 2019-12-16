Menu

Canada

Man in his 70s in life-threatening condition after collision in west-end Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 5:18 pm
Toronto police are on scene of a collision in the city's west end Monday afternoon.
Toronto police are on scene of a collision in the city's west end Monday afternoon. Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 70s is in life-threatening condition after being involved in a collision in the city’s west end Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. about a collision on Dundas Street West and Royal York Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man trapped in the car.

He was removed and rushed to hospital.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

