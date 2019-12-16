Menu

Crime

Man charged with assault after alleged domestic dispute in Port Hope

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 2:59 pm
Port Hope police have charged a Grafton man with assault following an alleged domestic dispute.
Port Hope police have charged a Grafton man with assault following an alleged domestic dispute. Global News file

A 29-year old Grafton man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his former partner at their residence in Port Hope, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened on Dec. 7 after an argument between the pair got heated.

READ MORE: Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Police say the victim reported the incident on Dec. 10, after which time the man was arrested and charged with assault.

The pair’s names have not released in order to protect the victim’s identity.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
