Man charged with assault after alleged domestic dispute in Port Hope

A 29-year old Grafton man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his former partner at their residence in Port Hope, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened on Dec. 7 after an argument between the pair got heated.

Police say the victim reported the incident on Dec. 10, after which time the man was arrested and charged with assault.

The pair’s names have not released in order to protect the victim’s identity.

