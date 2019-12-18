Trump impeachment: U.S. lawmakers head to Capitol Hill for historic vote

Send this page to someone via email

The stage is set for impeachment as U.S. lawmakers head to Capitol Hill for a historic debate and vote on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives has been tasked with determining whether to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump over two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The vote comes after months of investigations marked by explosive testimonies from a number of current and former White House employees.

A simple majority vote is needed in order for Trump to be impeached.

It is widely expected that the Democrat-led House will vote in favour.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET, and is expected to end with a final vote sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET.

Last week, the House judiciary committee revealed the two articles of impeachment against Trump, approving them swiftly and setting the stage for the historic vote.

Lawmakers say Trump abused the power of the office of the president of the United States in his dealings with Ukraine by freezing nearly US$400 million in military aid.

Officials allege the freeze was a bid to pressure the Ukrainian government to publicly announce separate investigations into purported interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as well as former vice-president and political rival Joe Biden’s son Hunter‘s work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

In a 650-page impeachment report released on Monday, investigators said Trump “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.”

The report’s authors said Trump obstructed Congress by directing officials and various White House departments to ignore lawful subpoenas.

Lawmakers said the White House also refused to provide documents seen as integral to the investigation.

Through his conduct, lawmakers said Trump “demonstrated he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”

Since the process began, Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly called the impeachment inquiry a “sham” and a “witch hunt.”

On Tuesday, Trump sent a furious letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

“When people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn for it, so that it can never happen to another president again,” he wrote.

If lawmakers vote in favour of impeachment, Trump will become only the third president in the history of the United States who has been impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

What’s next?

If the House of Representatives votes to impeach, the Senate — the upper chamber of Congress — will hold a trial to determine whether Trump is guilty of the charges.

The Senate will ultimately decide if he will be removed from office, though it is expected he will be acquitted.

In order for Trump to be removed from office, all Democrats, both Independents and 20 Republicans in the Senate would need to vote to convict — something experts say is very unlikely.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said an impeachment trial could begin as early as next month and that it would be the “first order of business in January.”

McConnell previously said the Senate may opt for a quicker trial to allow lawmakers to return to their “regular business.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for a fair trial in which the “whole truth comes out.”

“Do they want a fair, honest trial that examines all the facts, or do they want a trial that doesn’t let the facts come out?” he said.

McConnell and Schumer are expected to meet prior to the Senate trial to establish ground rules for how it will be conducted.

In a letter on Sunday, Schumer proposed a schedule that would see the trial start on Jan. 7, 2020, with as many as 126 hours of proceedings.

Schumer also said the Senate should hear from acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, his senior adviser Robert Blair, former national security adviser John Bolton and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey.

He added that to conduct a trial without “relevant” witnesses “just doesn’t make any sense.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McConnell said he will not call the requested witnesses, saying it is “not the Senate’s job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty.”

“If House Democrats’ case is this deficient, this thin, the answer is not for the judge and jury to cure it here in the Senate,” he said.

— With files from the Associated Press