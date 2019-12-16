Advocate frustrated as New Brunswick cuts up to 70 housing subsidies: ‘It’s discouraging’

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government is cutting rent subsidies for up to 70 affordable housing units, at least for now, until the new budget rolls around in April.

Lisa Ryan, the community development coordinator for the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee, says the move is concerning, while the social development minister says money had to be put into shelters.

“Seeing cuts to services that alleviate homelessness, that alleviate poverty, it really is shortsighted, I believe,” Ryan says.

“We, as advocates on the ground, know that only increases the problems that we’re seeing right now.” Tweet This

Ryan is concerned that with such low vacancy rates across the province — in part due to the Airbnb or short-term rental market — those units might not be available in April.

“There’s been promising conversations, and I hate saying that because we’ve talked long enough,” Ryan says.

“We really need to start seeing shovels in the ground.” Tweet This

“It’s a bit of an understatement when I say that it’s discouraging and frustrating.”

The cuts were top of mind for Miramichi MLA Michelle Conroy in the legislature Friday.

“Will the minister agree that this decision to remove the subsidies for these 70 units only adds to the homelessness problems in the province?” she asked.

Aside from throwing blame at the previous Liberal government, Dorothy Shephard, the province’s social development minister, tried to provide some reassurance.

“In this one year [in power], we have provided shelters for up to almost 200 people,” Shephard told the legislature. “We have provided permanent housing to over 100 people in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton.”

But despite the shelter needs, Ryan has long said the only solution to homelessness is housing.

She says the average take-home for minimum wage workers is about $2,000 or less each month.

“You can very quickly see how this is becoming unaffordable,” Ryan says.

“Even picking up second jobs, great, more income, but if you’re a single mom who’s taking care of your kids, how are you paying for child care? Because not all of it subsidized after a certain amount.” Tweet This

Creative community initiatives are needed to help the affordable housing issue, Ryan says.

But only time will tell what happens to the affordable housing line item when the new budget rolls around.

“It’s just a matter of ‘how do we move forward?'” Ryan asked.

The Department of Social Development said the drop in subsidies is the result of a previous long-term housing strategy.

“When we were faced with a homelessness crisis in Moncton and Fredericton last winter, we had to come up with solutions,” wrote Jean Bertin, a spokesperson for the department in an email.

“Over the ensuing few months, we invested more than $2-million to combat homelessness, including providing funding to community groups in both cities to purchase buildings to increase shelter capacity… The added shelter capacity in Moncton and Fredericton will serve about 150 clients.”

