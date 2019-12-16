Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Canadian home prices up 8% in November, as sales rose 11% — CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 10:41 am
Home sales rose nearly 12 per cent in November compared to the same month last year, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Home sales rose nearly 12 per cent in November compared to the same month last year, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

The Canadian Real Estate Association says November home sales rose 11.3 per cent compared with a year ago. The association says 37,213 homes were sold through its MLS systems, up from 33,437 in November 2018.

READ MORE: Canadian home sales up almost 13% year-over-year in October: CREA

The increase in sales came as the national average price for a home sold in November was about $529,000, up 8.4 per cent compared with a year ago. Excluding Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver, the average price was around $404,000, up 6.9 per cent compared with last year.

Money123: The advantages of co-owning your home
Money123: The advantages of co-owning your home

In its updated outlook, the association says it expects home sales this year to total 486,800, while it says the national average price is on track to rise 2.3 per cent.

That compared with an earlier forecast for 482,000 home sales for 2019 and a 0.5 per cent increase in the national average price.

Story continues below advertisement

For 2020, CREA says it expects home sales to rise 8.9 per cent next year to 530,000. The national average price is forecast to rise 6.2 per cent to $531,000.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Home salesCanadian Real Estate AssociationCREAAverage home price CanadaBuying a house in CanadaCanada home sales report November 2019Home price growth CanadaNational average home price
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.