Former Winnipeg sportscaster teaches healthy lifestyle with children’s book series

A one-time Winnipeg sportscaster has taken her extensive knowledge of the field and turned it into a series of educational children’s books.

The Lucy Tries Sports series is the brainchild of author Lisa Bowes, who told 680 CJOB she was inspired by the top-level sportspeople she met throughout her broadcasting career.

“I really liken [the Lucy character] to a number of things,” said Bowes. “She’s actually a compilation of every Olympian, every elite athlete I’ve ever interviewed over my career.

“It’s just that resilient, courageous, brave character, and she really appeals to all kids.” Tweet This

And it’s not just kids who like the series. Bowes’ books have earned accolades from some of the country’s top athletes and coaches, including Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano and decorated Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser.

“We think about what sport can give us — really just being active, for our physical health. We then expand it to how we pick up leadership skills, the ability to work with each other in a team environment,” said Bowes.

“It really breaks my heart when the little ones are not able to access it or just not able to have that experience.” Tweet This

The series features an empowering lead character and her diverse group of friends, trying their hands at a wide range of sports, from hockey and basketball to luge and short-track speedskating.

Bowes said the books follow the HIGH FIVE principles of childhood development — a standard used by organizations across the country.

“All of the books are actually reinforcing principles of healthy child development,” she said.

“These are the principles that we know are what our kids need in order to stay in sports. The research is in — an active start equals an active life, so I’m really trying through this series to inspire all kids.”

