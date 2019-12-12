RCMP investigating after man hit, killed by vehicle while walking on Highway 6

Send this page to someone via email

Police are working to identify a man who was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Highway 6 early Thursday.

Gypsumville RCMP were called to the crash site, roughly two kilometres north of Hilbre, Man., around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old woman from the RM of Grahamdale, Man., had been heading north when she hit a man walking on the highway.

The woman, who was not injured, immediately stopped and called 911.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Hilbre is 207 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

