Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fatal Crash

RCMP investigating after man hit, killed by vehicle while walking on Highway 6

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 5:21 pm
An unidentified man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on Hwy 6 early Thursday.
An unidentified man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on Hwy 6 early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police are working to identify a man who was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Highway 6 early Thursday.

Gypsumville RCMP were called to the crash site, roughly two kilometres north of Hilbre, Man., around 1:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Charges laid in fatal crash near Fraserwood, Man.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old woman from the RM of Grahamdale, Man., had been heading north when she hit a man walking on the highway.

The woman, who was not injured, immediately stopped and called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Hilbre is 207 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
One in critical following crash between school bus and car

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashManitobaFatal CrashManitoba RCMPgypsumvilleHighway accidentman killed on highway
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.