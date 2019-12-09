Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal crash near Fraserwood, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 5:59 pm
A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash near Fraserwood Sunday.
A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash near Fraserwood Sunday.

A man is facing charges following a fatal highway crash near Fraserwood, Man. Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Hwy 7 at the intersection of Road 107 North around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews was headed west on Road 107 North when it entered the intersection, crashing into a southbound minivan driven by a 66-year-old man from Winnipeg.

A 38-year-old man from Fisher River, one of six occupants of the minivan, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in car crash east of Beausejour, Man.

All other occupants of the minivan were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, who suffered only minor injuries, was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Fatal CrashChargesHighway 7FraserwoodArborg RCMP
