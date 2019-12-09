Charges laid in fatal crash near Fraserwood, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges following a fatal highway crash near Fraserwood, Man. Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Hwy 7 at the intersection of Road 107 North around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews was headed west on Road 107 North when it entered the intersection, crashing into a southbound minivan driven by a 66-year-old man from Winnipeg.

A 38-year-old man from Fisher River, one of six occupants of the minivan, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

All other occupants of the minivan were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, who suffered only minor injuries, was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

