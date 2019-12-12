Menu

Politics

Premier Doug Ford thanks Andrew Scheer for service as federal Tory leader steps down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 1:47 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 1:52 pm
Andrew Scheer announces resignation as Conservative leader: FULL speech
WATCH ABOVE: Andrew Scheer delivered a speech in the House of Commons on Thursday, where he announced his resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party. Scheer said that he will stay on as leader until his replacement is chosen and continue to serve as MP for Regina—Qu’Appelle.

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wishes Andrew Scheer all the best after the federal Conservative leader announced he is resigning.

Ford is thanking Scheer for his service as head of the official Opposition and federal party leader.

Scheer announced today he is stepping down as Conservative leader as soon as a successor can be chosen, though he will stay on as an MP.

READ MORE: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer resigns, vows to stay on until new leader chosen

His party lost the election to the Liberals less than two months ago, and since then there have been many calls for him to step down as leader.

The election also saw Scheer take great pains to distance himself from Ford, declining to appear with the premier during the campaign and rarely even uttering his name.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford’s own popularity has declined sharply since he won a majority government last year.

MPs of all parties shake hands with Andrew Scheer in House of Commons
© 2019 The Canadian Press
