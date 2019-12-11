Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 10:33 pm

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Cole MacKay scored two goals and set up another to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 6-3 victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Zack Trott, Rory Kerins, Jaromir Pytlik and Jaden Peca also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (14-15-2) and Billy Constantinou added three assists.

David Levin led the Wolves (18-12-1) with a pair of goals. Peter Stratis had the other.

Greyhounds goaltender Bailey Brkin made 27 saves. Sudbury’s Christian Purboo stopped 34 shots.

Sault Ste. Marie was 2 for 6 on the power play while the Wolves scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.

The Greyhounds have picked up at least one point in five straight games (4-0-1).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
