Sask. First Nations waiting for federal dollars to start child welfare programs

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is frustrated with Ottawa over limited details surrounding funding for Indigenous groups who are taking over child welfare in their communities.

The organization’s chief said he was pleased when the federal government passed Bill C-92, but has seen little movement on the file since.

Chief Bobby Cameron said First Nations communities can’t afford to put the legislation into action without stable, long-term funding from the federal government.

“Our First Nations are prepared in some cases to launch legal action. Why pass Bill C-92 without the funding to follow? Without the funding to assist our First Nations? (It’s) pretty damn stupid if you ask me,” he said.

Cameron hopes to work with the province to help lobby Ottawa to direct dollars towards new child welfare programs.

.@fsinations Chief Bobby Cameron says they need steady federal funding to help Bill C92 (child welfare) come alive. Says he’s willing to advocate against the carbon tax if @PremierScottMoe helps First Nations tackle issues (jobs, poverty, etc.) Wants to work together w/ province pic.twitter.com/BptM4SXAuO — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) December 11, 2019

In a statement Premier Scott Moe said, “Saskatchewan remains concerned that a number of details regarding the implementation of Bill C-92 remain outstanding, including measures to ensure accountability of child welfare agencies.”

He agrees a source of federal funding is critical so the programs can be implemented.

Global News reached out the federal Ministry of Indigenous Services, but it was unable to provide a comment by deadline.

The FSIN said of the 200,000 First Nations children in care, there are about 10,000 in Saskatchewan.

FSIN officials said about 25 children die in care die every year in Saskatchewan.

