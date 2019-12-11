Menu

Canada

Sask. First Nations waiting for federal dollars to start child welfare programs

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 6:38 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 6:52 pm
WATCH ABOVE: FSIN calling on federal government to put its money where its mouth is.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is frustrated with Ottawa over limited details surrounding funding for Indigenous groups who are taking over child welfare in their communities.

The organization’s chief said he was pleased when the federal government passed Bill C-92, but has seen little movement on the file since.

READ MORE: Advocates for First Nations children, families critical of federal welfare changes

Chief Bobby Cameron said First Nations communities can’t afford to put the legislation into action without stable, long-term funding from the federal government.

“Our First Nations are prepared in some cases to launch legal action. Why pass Bill C-92 without the funding to follow? Without the funding to assist our First Nations? (It’s) pretty damn stupid if you ask me,” he said.

Cameron hopes to work with the province to help lobby Ottawa to direct dollars towards new child welfare programs.

In a statement Premier Scott Moe said, “Saskatchewan remains concerned that a number of details regarding the implementation of Bill C-92 remain outstanding, including measures to ensure accountability of child welfare agencies.”

He agrees a source of federal funding is critical so the programs can be implemented.

Global News reached out the federal Ministry of Indigenous Services, but it was unable to provide a comment by deadline.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government reviewing birth alert policies

The FSIN said of the 200,000 First Nations children in care, there are about 10,000 in Saskatchewan.

FSIN officials said about 25 children die in care die every year in Saskatchewan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
