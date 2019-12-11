Menu

Politics

City of Hamilton warns data breach may compromise residents’ personal information

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 5:34 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 5:56 pm
The City of Hamilton says personal data for some residents may have been leaked to a third party after a data breach from water services partner Alectra.
The City of Hamilton says personal data for some residents may have been leaked to a third party after a data breach from water services partner Alectra. Nick Westoll/Global News

The City of Hamilton is alerting residents of a “potential privacy breach” in which water-related billing data may have been accessed by third-party vendors.

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the city said it’s water-related services, including meter reading, billing, payment, collections, and customer care services which are managed by Alectra Utilities, may have given access to customers’ names, addresses, and tax assessment roll numbers.

City staff did not reveal the nature of the issue and said they had no confirmation of any breach through Alectra or that any information has been accessed for any purposes other than for water services.

In the release, the city suggests customers maintain a “normal level of vigilance” in regards to personal information.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it’s investigating and will take steps with Alectra to review and disclose details of any potential privacy breach.

The breach has been reported to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC)

Customers with concerns can contact Alectra at (905) 317-4781 or e-mail the privacy officer at Alectra Utilities.

Protecting your personal information from cyber crime
