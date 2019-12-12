Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on challenge to province’s secularism law

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 8:00 am
Updated December 12, 2019 8:03 am
Women wearing hijabs leave the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, where members of the National Council of Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) challenged Quebec's Bill 21.
Women wearing hijabs leave the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, where members of the National Council of Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) challenged Quebec's Bill 21. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Court of Appeal will rule on Thursday afternoon on a challenge known as Bill 21.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and a university student who wears the hijab argue the religious symbols ban disproportionately affects women and harms minority groups.

Related News

Catherine McKenzie, a lawyer for the applicants, argued before the court on Nov. 26 that the impact of the law is “massive” and leads to “irreparable harm.”

READ MORE: Quebec’s Bill 21 leads to ‘irreparable harm,’ civil liberties groups tell Court of Appeal

The provincial government’s secularism law prohibits some employees in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

In November, the civil liberties groups appeared before Quebec’s highest court after their request for an immediate stay of some of the law’s provisions was rejected by a Superior Court judge in the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the province’s chief justice, Nicole Duval Hesler, granted the applicants leave to appeal the decision. She is one of three justices hearing the case.

The decision comes as Duval Hesler is the target of complaints to the Canadian Judicial Council over her handling of hearing the legal challenge to Bill 21.

READ MORE: As criticism mounts, Quebec’s chief justice should withdraw from Bill 21 hearing: PQ

Her remarks have been called into question after she called herself a feminist and suggested opposition to the religious ban was born from “visual allergies” to seeing women donning a Muslim headscarf.

The secularism law has been widely criticized, sparking protests in Montreal and a legal challenge from a union representing 45,000 teachers in Quebec. The Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement launched a lawsuit in November.

The Legault government, meanwhile, has staunchly defended the secularism law, saying it has the support of a majority of Quebecers.

Both the province and its opponents have said they are willing to take Bill 21 to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Fate of controversial secularism law in the hands of Quebec’s top court
Fate of controversial secularism law in the hands of Quebec’s top court

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsCoalition Avenir QuebecFrancois LegaultBill 21religious symbolsQuebec religious symbols banQuebec courtQuebec Court of AppealQuebec Bill 21Secularism LawHijabsNicole Duval Hesler
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.