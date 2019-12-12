Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on challenge to province’s secularism law

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Court of Appeal will rule on Thursday afternoon on a challenge known as Bill 21.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and a university student who wears the hijab argue the religious symbols ban disproportionately affects women and harms minority groups.

Catherine McKenzie, a lawyer for the applicants, argued before the court on Nov. 26 that the impact of the law is “massive” and leads to “irreparable harm.”

The provincial government’s secularism law prohibits some employees in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

In November, the civil liberties groups appeared before Quebec’s highest court after their request for an immediate stay of some of the law’s provisions was rejected by a Superior Court judge in the summer.

However, the province’s chief justice, Nicole Duval Hesler, granted the applicants leave to appeal the decision. She is one of three justices hearing the case.

The decision comes as Duval Hesler is the target of complaints to the Canadian Judicial Council over her handling of hearing the legal challenge to Bill 21.

Her remarks have been called into question after she called herself a feminist and suggested opposition to the religious ban was born from “visual allergies” to seeing women donning a Muslim headscarf.

The secularism law has been widely criticized, sparking protests in Montreal and a legal challenge from a union representing 45,000 teachers in Quebec. The Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement launched a lawsuit in November.

The Legault government, meanwhile, has staunchly defended the secularism law, saying it has the support of a majority of Quebecers.

Both the province and its opponents have said they are willing to take Bill 21 to the Supreme Court if necessary.

— With files from The Canadian Press