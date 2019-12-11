Menu

Canada

In one year, Canadians spent $908M on legal cannabis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 1:35 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 2:22 pm
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says Canadians spent $908 million on non-medical cannabis in nearly the first year since legalization.

READ MORE: Cannabis and driving study casts doubt on zero-tolerance limits for THC

The agency says Canadians spent $24 per capita at cannabis stores from Oct. 17, 2018, when cannabis was legalized, to the end of September 2019.

Yukon led sales per person at $103, with Prince Edward Island in second place at $97.

B.C. had the lowest sales per person at $10.

NON-MEDICAL CANNABIS SALES

As of July, Canada had 407 cannabis retail stores, with the most being located in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

About 45 per cent of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of a cannabis store as of July, but that figure shoots up to encompass 70 per cent of the population in Alberta.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
