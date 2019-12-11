Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe diagnosed with oral cancer: Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 1:55 pm
Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lapointe smiles at the Canadiens' Hall of Fame in Montreal, on June 19, 2014. The Canadiens say that Hockey Hall of Famer Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lapointe smiles at the Canadiens' Hall of Fame in Montreal, on June 19, 2014. The Canadiens say that Hockey Hall of Famer Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens say that Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.

The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.

The cancer is located at the base of the tongue and Lapointe will begin treatments in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Habs legend Lafleur undergoes another surgery

The statement also says this form of cancer has a high cure rate.

Lapointe, a Montreal native, played most of his 16-year NHL career with the Canadiens.

The defenceman won the Stanley Cup on six occasions with Montreal before closing out his career with stops in St. Louis and Boston.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
NHLMontreal CanadiensHABSBostonSt. LouisHall of FameOral CancerGuy LapointeStanley Cup winnerMontreal native
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.