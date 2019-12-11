Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe diagnosed with oral cancer: Canadiens

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Montreal Canadiens say that Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.

The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.

The cancer is located at the base of the tongue and Lapointe will begin treatments in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Habs legend Lafleur undergoes another surgery

The statement also says this form of cancer has a high cure rate.

Lapointe, a Montreal native, played most of his 16-year NHL career with the Canadiens.

The defenceman won the Stanley Cup on six occasions with Montreal before closing out his career with stops in St. Louis and Boston.

Story continues below advertisement