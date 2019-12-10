OPP investigating 2 separate impaired driving crashes in Tiny Township

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating two separate impaired driving crashes that took place in Tiny Township on Sunday.

At 9:16 p.m., officers say they were called to a two-vehicle crash at Tiny Concession Road 4 and Simcoe County Road 6.

Investigators say they spoke with the lone driver who was travelling east on Tiny Concession Road 4 and entered into a drinking-and-driving investigation.

Michael Yuill, 36, of Tiny Township, was subsequently charged with two counts of operation while impaired, police say.

The occupants of the vehicle travelling north on Simcoe County Road 6 were treated by paramedics for minor injuries and released at the scene, police add.

Earlier on Sunday, at 9:53 a.m., officers say they were also dispatched for a report of vehicle that crashed into a tree on Tiny Concession Road 8.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the female driver was treated at the scene before she was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital.

An investigation resulted in Rose Murphy-Bath, 19, from Midland, being charged with impaired driving, police say.

Both the accused were released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Dec. 19.

Both had their vehicles impounded for seven days and their licences suspended for 90 days, police add.

2:01 Students decorate LCBO bags with bold statements on drunk driving Students decorate LCBO bags with bold statements on drunk driving