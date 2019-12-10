Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Peterborough mayor signs declaration to join coalition of municipalities to fight racism

By Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 7:52 pm
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien signed the declaration to join the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities on Tuesday.
Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien signed the declaration to join the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities on Tuesday. Mark Giunta/Global News Peterborough

Mayor Diane Therrien marked Human Rights Day on Tuesday with the official signing of a declaration for Peterborough to join the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities to fight racism.

The coalition is a UNESCO-led initiative that asks municipalities across the county to be part of a larger international coalition of cities fighting racism.

Racism in hockey: Father says ‘bigger picture’ was missed in OMHA suspension
Racism in hockey: Father says ‘bigger picture’ was missed in OMHA suspension

The declaration was unanimously endorsed by city council at its meeting on Nov. 25. The decision received wide-ranging support by members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Network and other community organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proud to join the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities,” stated Therrien. “This is a milestone as we work together with community organizations to make Peterborough a more welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.”

Coun. Don Vassiliadis, chair of the city’s diversity portfolio, called the move “inspiring.”

“It’s inspiring to see the local support for diversity and inclusion,” he said. “Together we will strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination with a view to building an open and inclusive community.”

Rally against racism held in Peterborough
Rally against racism held in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismCity of PeterboroughUNESCODiane TherrienInclusionRacism in CanadaInclusiveInclusivenessCanadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.