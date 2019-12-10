Peterborough mayor signs declaration to join coalition of municipalities to fight racism

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Diane Therrien marked Human Rights Day on Tuesday with the official signing of a declaration for Peterborough to join the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities to fight racism.

The coalition is a UNESCO-led initiative that asks municipalities across the county to be part of a larger international coalition of cities fighting racism.

The declaration was unanimously endorsed by city council at its meeting on Nov. 25. The decision received wide-ranging support by members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Network and other community organizations.

“We are proud to join the Canadian Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities,” stated Therrien. “This is a milestone as we work together with community organizations to make Peterborough a more welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.”

Coun. Don Vassiliadis, chair of the city’s diversity portfolio, called the move “inspiring.”

“It’s inspiring to see the local support for diversity and inclusion,” he said. “Together we will strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination with a view to building an open and inclusive community.”

