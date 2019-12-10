Menu

Money

New Brunswick government tables 2020-21 capital budget in legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2019 2:11 pm
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves delivered the budget on Tuesday. .
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves delivered the budget on Tuesday. . Morganne Campbell/Global News

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled a $599-million capital budget that it says builds on efforts to restore balance to the province’s finances.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the province is on track to see a decline in net debt for the first time in 13 years.

READ MORE: N.B. finance minister says provincial budget will be ‘making do with what we have’

Exact details of the 2020-21 capital spending will be released in the coming weeks as ministers unveil their department estimates in the legislature.

The total includes $123.9 million in health-care infrastructure, $70.6 million for schools and almost $280 million for the maintenance and improvement of highways, roads and bridges.

Almost $31 million will be spent to maintain and improve government buildings.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
FinanceProgressive ConservativeCapital BudgetNet Debthealth-care infrastructure
