World

11 Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances, furniture at U.S. border

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 10, 2019 1:42 pm
This photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows hands held up by a person or persons hiding in a washing machine.
This photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows hands held up by a person or persons hiding in a washing machine. U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP

SAN DIEGO — Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck stopped by agents as it entered the U.S. from Mexico at a Southern California border crossing, federal officials said.

At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows a person hiding inside a wooden chest.
This photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows a person hiding inside a wooden chest. U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP

Authorities searched the truck Saturday evening at the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, the federal agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck driver, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, a Customs and Border Protection statement said. He was not identified.

The 11 Chinese citizens were detained pending criminal and immigration proceedings, the statement said.

READ MORE: ‘Modern day slavery’: Why human trafficking often flies under the radar in Canada

“These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences,” Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego for Customs and Border Protection, said in the statement. “Fortunately no one was seriously injured.”

Six Chinese nationals were found last month at the same border crossing concealed behind a false wall in a truck trying to enter the U.S., officials have said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
