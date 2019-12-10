Menu

Sports

Priority ticket draw now open for 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 10, 2019 1:48 pm
Oilers alternate governor Kevin Lowe, 2021 WJHC executive director Riley Wiwchar, 2021 WJHC co-chairs Grace & Terry O'Flynn, and Hockey Canada's Dean McIntosh announce the priority draw for the 2021 WJHC in Edmonton and Red Deer. .
Oilers alternate governor Kevin Lowe, 2021 WJHC executive director Riley Wiwchar, 2021 WJHC co-chairs Grace & Terry O'Flynn, and Hockey Canada's Dean McIntosh announce the priority draw for the 2021 WJHC in Edmonton and Red Deer. . Reid Wilkins/630 CHED

Fans can now enter a priority draw to get tickets to the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer.

“There’s a big sense of urgency. We’re expecting huge demand for this,” Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the tournament said.

“The deadline is Jan. 5. If they don’t get their name in before then, there’s no guarantee for tickets.”

Fans can register at on Hockey Canada’s website. There are two eight-game packages available for games in Edmonton. The Red Deer ticket package is for 16 games.

READ MORE: Dale Hunter to coach Canada at 2020 world junior hockey championship

Edmonton last hosted World Junior games in 2012 with Calgary as a co-host. Over 175,000 entries were received for the priority draw that year.

Red Deer hosted the tournament in 1995 with games played all over Alberta.

Edmontonians Terry and Grace O’Flynn have been named co-chairs for the 2021 event.

Edmonton sportsHockey CanadaWorld JuniorsEdmonton World Juniors priority drawgrace o'flynnRed Deer World Juniors priority drawterry o'flynnWorld Juniors Edmontonworld juniors priority drawWorld Juniors Red Deer
