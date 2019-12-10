Priority ticket draw now open for 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Fans can now enter a priority draw to get tickets to the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer.

“There’s a big sense of urgency. We’re expecting huge demand for this,” Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the tournament said.

“The deadline is Jan. 5. If they don’t get their name in before then, there’s no guarantee for tickets.” Tweet This

Fans can register at on Hockey Canada’s website. There are two eight-game packages available for games in Edmonton. The Red Deer ticket package is for 16 games.

Edmonton last hosted World Junior games in 2012 with Calgary as a co-host. Over 175,000 entries were received for the priority draw that year.

Red Deer hosted the tournament in 1995 with games played all over Alberta.

Edmontonians Terry and Grace O’Flynn have been named co-chairs for the 2021 event.