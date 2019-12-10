Third Alberta ‘Fair Deal Panel’ town hall in Calgary sells out

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone in Calgary hoping to attend one of the Alberta government’s “Fair Deal Panel” meetings who doesn’t already have a ticket is out of luck, as tickets are all gone for the session set for Wednesday evening.

The panel was announced last month with the aim of finding ways to “give the province a bigger voice within the federation, increase power over areas of provincial jurisdiction and advance vital interests.”

Western separatist sentiment was at a high following the October election of a federal Liberal majority, with many Albertans saying the province needs to do more to make itself independent from Ottawa.

While Premier Jason Kenney said the idea of the province leaving Canada isn’t an option his government is considering, he did say the status quo wasn’t acceptable and change needed to happen.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel started its consultations in Edmonton earlier this month, hearing from more than 150 people who said Alberta needs a better deal, but the overwhelming sentiment was that it should be achieved through collaboration. The second session was held in Red Deer last week.

22:39 Western alienation: the divide between Alberta, Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada Western alienation: the divide between Alberta, Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada

Tuesday’s panel town hall happens at the Commonwealth Centre from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone interested who didn’t get tickets is encouraged to share their ideas and opinions online at FairDeal.ca. There will also be another Fair Deal Panel town hall in the neighbouring city of Airdrie in January.

The Fair Deal Panel is touring the province until Jan. 30 to hear from Albertans. The feedback heard at the sessions, along with the online submissions, will be put together in a report expected to be presented to government by March 31.

— With files from The Canadian Press