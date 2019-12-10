Menu

Canada

Truck crashes into building in Kelowna, sparks blaze

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 2:16 am
Video from the scene of a truck crash that sparked a fire and damaged another vehicle.

A pickup truck crashed into the Tim Hortons at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road in Kelowna around 10 p.m. on Monday night.

“I saw him coming through the drive-thru, and then I looked up, and he was coming up over the curb and right through the front doors,” witness Jenny Dewar said.

The vehicle then erupted in flames, which spread to a neighbouring car.

A man ran to try to get the driver out of the truck, but he couldn’t open the door, Dewar said.

“He was out cold in the driver’s seat,” she added.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The truck driver had minor injuries, but nobody inside the building was physically hurt, Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said.

“Three to four workers were inside, and possibly three customers. Everyone got out safely,” he said.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

