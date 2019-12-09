Menu

Sports

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 3:36 pm
Bianca Andreescu presented with key to city, street named after her in Mississauga
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie presented US Open champion and Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu with the key to the city on Sunday as well as revealing the name of the street to be named after her: Andreescu Way.

TORONTO – Tennis star Bianca Andreescu has won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year.

Andreescu is the first tennis player to win the award. The native of Mississauga, Ont., became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title when she defeated American star Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open.

READ MORE: Thousands attend rally in Mississauga for Bianca Andreescu, street sign unveiled

“Wow, I’m so thankful for this award. I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal,” said Andreescu. “None of my success this year would have been possible without the support from all of Canada.”

The winner of the Toronto Star award is selected annually by a panel of sports journalists from across the country. Andreescu was a unanimous choice for this year’s award.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in WTA tour history

Her star-making performance at the U.S. Open capped a stellar year for the 19-year-old, who also won the Rogers Cup in Toronto and the prestigious BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif.

She earned over US$6.5 million on the season and is ranked fifth in the world after starting the year ranked No. 152.

Other finalists included golfer Brooke Henderson, sprinter Andre De Grasse, Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to knee injury

“Canadian sports crushed it this year so there are definitely many other athletes who deserve a piece of this award as well – we all motivate each other to be better,” said Andreescu. “I can’t wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level.”

The Lou Marsh Trophy has been awarded annually since 1936 with a three-year hiatus during the Second World War.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
