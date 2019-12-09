Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson to pass the torch, won’t run for re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson announced that he will not be standing for re-election in the next provincial election.

“Today, I want to thank my family, colleagues, constituents, and volunteers who have supported me since I first ran to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia,” said Thomson in a statement Monday.

“Serving as the MLA for Kelowna-Mission has been the experience of a lifetime, and an absolute honour,” added Thomson. “However, I have decided that I will not be standing for re-election in the next provincial election.”

Thomson says he thinks it’s time that the next leaders in the community get their chance.

“It is now time to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership in Kelowna-Mission,” said Thomson.

He says he looks forward to using his experience to teach the next group of people that look to take his place.

“Having served as a government minister, a member of the Treasury Board, and even briefly as Speaker of the House, I look forward to sharing everything I have learned in over a decade in politics with those who will put their names forward to seek to represent this great community.”

“Thank you again to everyone who supported or accompanied me on this incredible journey. It has been an honour to serve the people of Kelowna-Mission all these years,” said Thomson. “I look forward to continuing to work hard for the community and for the province until the next election and beyond.”

Thomson was first elected in 2009 and was re-elected twice, in 2013 and 2017.