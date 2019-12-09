Closing arguments begin in hearing for N.B. officers involved in fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Closing arguments are underway Monday in an arbitration hearing for two police officers from Bathurst, N.B., involved in a fatal shooting almost five years ago.

Constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger are accused of five code of conduct violations after Michel Vienneau was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

READ MORE: N.B. police officers face hearing in shooting death of businessman

Police were acting on an erroneous tip that the 51-year-old businessman and his common-law partner Annick Basque were transporting illegal drugs on a trip from Montreal.

In their effort to confront the couple, a police officer was pinned between a car and a snowbank and Vienneau was shot.

An investigation by the RCMP revealed that Vienneau was not involved in criminal activity.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 NB judge upholds dismissal of charges in police shooting of businessman NB judge upholds dismissal of charges in police shooting of businessman

The arbitration hearing will determine possible disciplinary action against the officers, which could include dismissal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.