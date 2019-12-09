Menu

Canada

Closing arguments begin in hearing for N.B. officers involved in fatal shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 10:14 am
Const. Mathieu Bourdreau enters the courthouse in Bathurst, N.B. .
Const. Mathieu Bourdreau enters the courthouse in Bathurst, N.B. . Adrienne South/Global News

Closing arguments are underway Monday in an arbitration hearing for two police officers from Bathurst, N.B., involved in a fatal shooting almost five years ago.

Constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger are accused of five code of conduct violations after Michel Vienneau was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

READ MORE: N.B. police officers face hearing in shooting death of businessman

Police were acting on an erroneous tip that the 51-year-old businessman and his common-law partner Annick Basque were transporting illegal drugs on a trip from Montreal.

In their effort to confront the couple, a police officer was pinned between a car and a snowbank and Vienneau was shot.

An investigation by the RCMP revealed that Vienneau was not involved in criminal activity.

Story continues below advertisement
NB judge upholds dismissal of charges in police shooting of businessman
NB judge upholds dismissal of charges in police shooting of businessman

The arbitration hearing will determine possible disciplinary action against the officers, which could include dismissal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
