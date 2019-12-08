QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Kevin Gursoy’s power-play goal 1:27 into overtime as the Charlottetown Islanders sank the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Casey scored twice in regulation time for Charlottetown (18-11-4), while Zachary Beauregard and Liam Peyton also scored.

Conor Frenette had a pair of goals for Victoriaville (9-16-7), while Anthony Poulin and Nicolas Daigle also found the back of the net.

Matthew Welsh made 34 saves for the win and Fabio Iacobo stopped 30 shots for the Tigres.

The Islanders were 1 for 3 on the power play and Victoriaville went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

REMPARTS 8 TITAN 5

Story continues below advertisement

QUEBEC CITY — James Malatesta and Andrew Coxhead had two goals apiece as the Remparts toppled Acadie-Bathurst.

Xavier Fillion’s goal two minutes into the third period was the winner for Quebec (13-17-1), while Gabriel Montreuil, Felix Bibeau and Hunter Holmes also scored.

Shawn Element struck twice for the Titan (4-20-6). Yan Aucoin, Cole Huckins, and Mathieu Desgagnes chipped in as well.

—

FOREURS 4 OCEANIC 1

VAL-D’OR, Que. — David Noel put away the eventual winner 2:37 into the second period as the Foreurs sailed past Rimouski.

Peyton Hoyt, Maxence Guenette and Nicolas Ouellet also scored for Val-d’Or (14-13-3).

Alexis Lafreniere replied for the Oceanic (19-7-6).

—

PHOENIX 6 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Bailey Peach had a pair of goals to lead Sherbrooke past the Armada.

Julien Anctil, Benjamin Tardif, Anthony Munroe-Boucher and Patrick Guay rounded out the attack for the Phoenix (25-4-2).

Zachary Roy and Benjamin Corbeil responded for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-13-3).

Story continues below advertisement

—

SAGUENEENS 6 CATARACTES 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Ducharme scored twice as Chicoutimi beat the Cataractes.

Samuel Houde had the winner for the Sagueneens (22-6-3) at 11:41 of the third period. Felix-Antoine Marcotty, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Vladislav Kotkov also scored.

Xavier Bourgault had a hat trick for Shawinigan (22-6-3) and William Cummings added a goal.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.