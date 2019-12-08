Passenger stung by scorpion on United Airlines flight

Send this page to someone via email

United Airlines confirms a passenger was treated after being stung by a scorpion on a recent flight.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a statement that the incident occurred on a flight from San Francisco to Atlanta.

The crew aboard “responded immediately” and consulted with a doctor on the ground, and the flight was met with medical personnel upon landing.

The passenger was sent to a local hospital for treatment, the airline said.

“We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well being,” a spokesperson said.

The airline’s statement did not elaborate on her condition.

The incident was first reported Saturday by the website TMZ, which published a photo of a scorpion in a box featuring United Airlines branding.

Global News has not verified the photo or the U.S. gossip website’s account of what occurred.

It’s not the only time a scorpion has stowed away on a flight in recent years.

Two years ago, a Calgary man told Global News he had a scorpion encounter of his own on a United flight. He said its sting felt like that of a wasp.

And in 2011, a passenger flying on Alaska Airlines was stung on a flight from Seattle to Anchorage.

With files from David Lao, Global News