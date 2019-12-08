Menu

Canada

A young superfan from Kingston meets his NFL namesake

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 6:47 pm
It's a friendship and a bond formed between two namesakes: a seven-year-old boy from Kingston and a NFL linebacker in Oakland, Calif. How they met started with a simple message on Instagram.

It is a friendship and a bond formed between two namesakes.

One, a young boy from Kingston — the other, a 26-year-old NFL linebacker in Oakland, Calif.

How they met started with a simple message on Instagram, sent about a year ago.

Seven-year-old Trent Rhodes, known as “T” is a New England Patriots fan — along with his five-year-old brother Kaden.

“I’m the big, big brother,” says Trent.

His dad, 33-year-old Alec Rhodes, is a lifelong Patriots fan.

“Trent and Kaden have both watched football with me. And Trent noticed there was Trent Brown on the Patriots,” says Alec. “He’d point at the TV and say, ‘that’s me on the TV, Dad.’ I humored him, it’s the same first name.

Story continues below advertisement

“And as time went on, he continued to say it and say it. He looked up to this guy.”

On a whim, Alec sent Trent Brown, a linebacker for the Patriots at the time — now known to the family as “Big T”, a message on Instagram.

“He was very warmed by a little boy in Canada,” says Alec. “There are many differences between Trent Brown and Trent Rhodes.

“And he replied immediately.”

After communicating for almost a year, four-foot “Little T” met his friend, six-foot-eight “Big T” in New Jersey just weeks ago.

Alec Rhodes and his sons were invited to a steak dinner with Brown and then on the sidelines for practice. Alec Rhodes

 

Trent coming home with memories that will last a lifetime and a souvenir, a signed football with one important autograph. Alec Rhodes

 

Story continues below advertisement
Trent pointing to the signature, “Right there. (Reporter: Who’s that?), Trent replying in a load voice, “Big T!” Global News

“They formed a bond and it’s special and he [Trent Brown] sees a young boy who has a lot of charisma, and drive and an infectious smile.”

Soon, once the new football season begins, Little T hopes to see his friend again – now with the Oakland Raiders.

“You want to go to Oakland?,” asked Alec of his son. Trent replies, “Yeh!” with a big smile.

A friendship that started with a simple message via social media and two people, decades apart in age, with the same first name.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
