QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, December 7, 2019

SHAWINIGAN, Que. – Gabriel Denis scored 1:08 into overtime as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Victoriaville Tigres 3-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque had goals in regulation time for the Cataractes (17-12-1).

Antoine Coulombe made 28 saves for the win.

Mikhail Abramov and Anthony Poulin replied for the Tigres (9-16-6).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned aside 26 shots for Victoriaville.

Both teams went 1 for 1 on the power play.

HUSKIES 7 OCEANIC 6 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage completed his hat trick 2:39 into overtime as the Huskies slipped past Rimouski.

Thomas Belzile had a pair of goals for Rouyn-Noranda (16-12-3), while Alexis Arsenault and Louis-Filip Cote also scored.

Cole Cormier and Alexis Lafreniere had two goals apiece for the Oceanic (19-6-6). Jeffrey Durocher and Zachary Bolduc added singles.

—

ISLANDERS 2 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Drew Johnston’s goal late in the first period was the eventual winner as Charlottetown fended off the Sagueneens.

Brett Budgell also scored for the Islanders (17-11-4).

Artemi Kniazev replied for Chicoutimi (21-6-3).

—

PHOENIX 7 SEA DOGS 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Taro Jentzsch struck twice as the Phoenix raced past Saint John.

Benjamin Tardif put away the winner for the Phoenix (24-4-2) at the 3:46 mark of the second period. Patrick Guay, Julien Anctil, Bailey Peach and Nathael Roy also scored.

Brady Burns, Joshua Roy and Nicolas Guay responded for the Sea Dogs (14-17-1).

—

EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Shawn Boudrias had a pair of goals as Cape Breton downed Halifax.

Egor Sokolov scored the power-play winner for the Eagles (17-11-2) at 17:53 of the first period. Derek Gentile and Mathias Laferriere chipped in as well.

Raphael Lavoie was the lone scorer for the Mooseheads (14-13-3).

—

VOLTIGEURS 6 WILDCATS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Dawson Mercer had the eventual winner near the midway point of the game as the Voltigeurs doubled Moncton.

Mathieu Charlebois, Brandon Skubel, Charles-Antoine Dumont, Jeremy Lapointe and Isiah Campbell rounded out the attack for Drummondville (19-13-0).

Jeremy McKenna had two goals for the Wildcats (22-8-0) and Alexander Khovanov also found the back of the net.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.