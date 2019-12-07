Volunteer elves rally for Magic of Christmas in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

More than 300 volunteer elves came together for the annual Magic of Christmas rally in Calgary on Saturday.

The workers learned about how they will be helping families by delivering gifts to thousands of Calgarians on Christmas Eve.

Organizers said demand this year is high, with the charity receiving higher referral numbers.

“Christmas Eve is a crazy day,” said Magic of Christmas volunteer Kelsey Murdoch.

“We will start here at 6 a.m. getting all the buses filled with presents, and we will have buses leaving here every half hour until about 6 p.m. It’s almost a 24-hour operation on Christmas Eve to make sure we can visit all the families that really need just a little bit of cheer on Christmas Eve.”

Magic of Christmas volunteers learned the ropes of being a good elf at the annual rally in Calgary on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Devon Simmons/Global News

Global Calgary is joining forces with the Magic of Christmas as part of our fourth annual Morning of Giving.

Join Global News on Dec. 11 from 6-9 a.m. where we will be broadcasting live from our parking lot at 222 23 St. N.E. to collect new and unwrapped donations for the Magic of Christmas.