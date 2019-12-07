Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Two indigenous men shot dead in Brazil, near where forest guardian was killed weeks earlier

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 7, 2019 6:59 pm
Illegal loggers kill Amazon ‘guardian’
(From Nov. 4, 2019) Warning: This video contains disturbing images. Discretion advised. Illegal loggers kill Amazon 'guardian'

Two indigenous men, members of the Guajajara tribe in northeastern Brazil, were shot dead on Saturday, and two others were hurt, not far from where a prominent tribesman who defended the Amazon rainforest was also killed last month, authorities said.

READ MORE: Amazon rainforest deforestation in Brazil at highest level in more than a decade

Indigenous tribes in Brazil are facing escalating violence during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, who has promised to reduce tribal rights and encouraged the commercial exploitation of their protected lands.

Tribes have faced violence especially from illegal loggers and miners.

Authorities in Brazil record man believed to be last surviving member of isolated indigenous tribe
Authorities in Brazil record man believed to be last surviving member of isolated indigenous tribe

Magno Guajajara, a spokesman for the tribe, said they did not know why the two men had been shot, whom he identified as Firmino Guajajara and Raimundo Guajajara. But the men were on a highway, coming back from a meeting, when the shooting happened.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were shooting at everyone,” he said.

Authorities said they were investigating but did not say if anyone had been detained.

READ MORE: Lobo, guardian of the Amazon rainforest, killed by illegal loggers in Brazil

The incident happened in the Cana Brava indigenous reservation, which spans 137,000 hectares (338,530 acres) in the state of Marahnao and has 4,500 inhabitants, according to government records.

Paulo Paulino Guajajara, the “forest guardian” killed last month was shot in a confrontation with illegal loggers.

Amazon fires scorch Bolsonaro’s reputation abroad, but not in Brazil
Amazon fires scorch Bolsonaro’s reputation abroad, but not in Brazil
© 2019 Reuters
IndigenousBrazilJair Bolsonaroamazon firesbrazil amazon forestbrazil indigenous killedforest guardian killedindigenous men killed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.