Lights, camera, action: Families in need receive free portraits in Lethbridge

As part of Lethbridge’s 9th annual Help Portrait Day, more than 15 photographers gathered on Saturday to give the gift of a picture to families in need.

“Every year we hear stories about how we’ve helped a certain person or how we helped a certain family,” said Steven Layton, director of the event.

“There are even moments of tears when we give the family portraits to the families, because some families have never had a family portrait before, and have never been able to cherish or fully capture and hold on to that memory.” Tweet This

The annual event offered free, high-quality photographs that are printed and framed to people who otherwise may have not been able to afford them this holiday season.

However, it isn’t just a picture that families leave with.

Layton said this year, more than 40 volunteers took part in the event, including makeup artists and hairdressers, to offer an immersive photoshoot experience to all those in attendance.

“We couldn’t do this without the volunteers,” Layton said. Tweet This

“We have 20 hair and makeup stylists, we have volunteers in the printing section and it all just comes together as one unison.”

Help Portrait Day is part of a global movement that was formed in 2008 by celebrity photographer, Jeremy Cowart.

To date, the worldwide event has given more than 380,000 free portraits to families in 67 countries.

In Lethbridge, Layton said he hopes to forward the movement, helping give a gift to families that will last a lifetime.

“Every year the impact of the event touches the hearts of the whole city,” he said.

“Nobody gains any benefit here today except to help someone else, and that’s amazing.” Tweet This